Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad are finalists for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and they couldn't feel more honored by the shout out.

On Tuesday, E! News caught up with the Bachelor alum and the radio presenter in Santa Monica, and they couldn't help but gush about being finalists in the Pop Podcast of 2018 category.

The podcast personalities couldn't believe that they were up against A-listers like Amy Schumer and Anna Faris for the coveted trophy.

"The nomination itself was very overwhelming," Tilley told E! News at the PCAs Voting Party for their podcast Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad at Planet Blue. "The people we were nominated against are big. We are the little engine that could. Beyond just the nomination, I think the support and for people being so excited for us, it's beyond anything either of us could ever expect."

Rad explained that the nod validated her in a way she's never felt before.

"Personally, I've been told in my life that I'm not good enough," she said. "For some reason, this nomination made it seem like we are."