MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

See Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Surprise Fans at NYCC Ahead of the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 11:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Melanie Scrofano shocked fans at the E! People's Choice Awards food truck at New York Comic Con when she came out to greet them, hand out treats and campaign for her show, Wynanna Earp, to win Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 at the PCAs.

The Canadian actress came with a plan to win over fans at the PCAs food truck.

"We are going to go with the People's Choice truck, hand out some donuts, mess with some fans and covert some non-fans. Let's go," the Being Erica star shared.

Word spread quickly that Scrofano was stationed at the food truck and crowds gathered to meet the star.

The Ottawa native then jokingly asked fans to help her to get people to vote with any means necessary.

"Let's go peer pressure some people into voting for Wynanna Earp," Scrofano quipped.

Photos

2018 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

The Pure Pwnage star even played games with the fans to test their knowledge of the show, handed out some PCAs shirts and took selfies. See the fans' excited reactions in the video above!

If you want to get in on the fun, find the PCAs food truck in Austin or Los Angeles later this month and be sure to vote all your favorite PCAs finalists before the Friday, October 19 deadline.

Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Gets One Sexual Assault Charge Dismissed

Kate Upton

How Kate Upton Is Staying Fit and Strong During Her Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson

Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pardoned Inmate Alice Johnson

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie Dyes Her Hair Red Before the Royal Wedding

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Condemns Unsanctioned Memorial Events

Jesse J, Channing Tatum

5 Reasons Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make Total Sense as a Couple

Michelle Obama, TODAY

Michelle Obama Surprised With Lack of Change After #MeToo: "Enough Is Enough"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.