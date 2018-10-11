Steve Harvey is all about helping his audience, which is probably why his show Steve, is a finalist for Daytime Talk Show of 2018 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

In the popular segment, "Hey Steve," the 61-year-old television personality shares his take on people's wide-ranging problems. The best part is that the host knows how to get his point across without being too harsh by adding in a sprinkle of humor.

We love that Harvey is never afraid to shed light on any situation, whether it's running for president or making the perfect peanut butter sandwiches. He has opinions on it all!

Take a peek below to see some of the best advice that the Family Feud host has offered up over the years before voting for who you want to win the PCAs Daytime Talk Show of 2018 category next month.

Steve has some tough competition this year, so your vote could definitely help seal the deal.