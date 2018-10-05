We can't stop listening to the Pop Podcast Finalists for the 2018 People's Choice Awards!

We love that each show brings its own unique take on covering celebrity and entertainment news and honestly, we wish we had more time to listen to each and every episode.

There's truly never a dull moment on any of these podcasts, which is why we want to make sure voters like you show your favorite Pop Podcast of 2018 show some love before the final round of voting for this year's PCAs comes to a close on Friday, Oct. 19!

LADYGANG, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, Chicks in the Office and Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith are all vying to take home the trophy. Get the scoop on all the Pop Podcast finalists below and make sure to cast your vote ASAP.