MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Shawn Mendes has no reason to be nervous for the E! People's Choice Awards because he knows that his fans always have his back.

The 20-year-old singer is up for three awards this year including, Male Artist of 2018, Album of 2018 and Song of 2018 for his hit single, "In My Blood."

Even though the former Viner has won awards before, he realizes that he would not be a People's Choice Awards finalist without the Mendes Army.

"I love them. They have been the most supportive fans in the entire world for years so if we win or we don't win, it's all good," the Toronto native exclusively told E! at the Global Citizen Festival, which aired on MSNBC on Saturday from New York City. "I love them either way."

Mendes' fans have already made his album debut at the top of the US Billboard 200, marking his third number one album in America. So, clearly they have the power to help Mendes get the credit he deserves. 

Photos

2018 PCAs: Male Music Artist Nominees

As a little thank you for everything, Mendes recently surprised fans by taking the stage with Justin Timberlake to sing "What Goes Around...Comes Around" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and we can't get enough of how much the singer loves his fans.

OK Mendes Army, are you ready to do your part and vote for the amazing singer?        

Don't miss your opportunity to help make him a winner at this year's People's Choice Awards by voting before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.

See all the winners revealed at the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Shawn Mendes , Music , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp

There's a Chance Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Young Hollywood's Hottest New Couple

Jenna Dewan, World of Dance

Jenna Dewan Announces She Is Stepping Down as World of Dance Host

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Get Cozy Together in Paris

Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier

Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier Spend Time Together in Paris

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

Dream Girls, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy, Beyonce

A Career High Note: How Singing Led These Stars to Golden Globes Glory

Lilly Ghalichi, Shahs of Sunset, Instagram

Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Gives Birth to Daughter Alara

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.