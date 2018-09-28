by Ashley Spencer | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 12:42 AM
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments has a truly powerful fanbase—and Dominic Sherwood couldn't be more grateful for their 2018 People's Choice Awards efforts.
"It's so lovely that people appreciate our silly little show," the 28-year-old told E! News while in Sydney for Oz Comic-Con. "We worked so hard on it for three years that it's nice to get this credence for it every now and then…It's a real honour to know that so many people care about what we do."
Shadowhunters originally received one nomination for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018, but thanks to its passionate fans it earned an additional four finalist nominations from write-in votes: Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Male TV Star of 2018 (Harry Shum Jr.) and Female TV Star of 2018 (Katherine McNamara).
In June, US TV network Freeform announced Shadowhunters (which airs on Netflix in Australia) would not return for a fourth season and would instead wrap a 12-episode "3B" season titled Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt in 2019.
"We don't know [if the show will get a fourth season]," the British actor says. "It's one of those things where the fans have really proved that this is something to be cared for and something that was really enjoyed all over the world. Who knows, stranger things have happened."
Co-star Harry Shum Jr. previously echoed Sherwood's sentiments, praising the fans for their loyalty to the series.
"This whole experience with the Shadowhunters fans and how they have rallied together..." he told E! News. "For them to come together, it is so special to the cast, to me. Hopefully, we can give them that same love that they have given us."
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!
