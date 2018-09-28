Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments has a truly powerful fanbase—and Dominic Sherwood couldn't be more grateful for their 2018 People's Choice Awards efforts.

"It's so lovely that people appreciate our silly little show," the 28-year-old told E! News while in Sydney for Oz Comic-Con. "We worked so hard on it for three years that it's nice to get this credence for it every now and then…It's a real honour to know that so many people care about what we do."

Shadowhunters originally received one nomination for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018, but thanks to its passionate fans it earned an additional four finalist nominations from write-in votes: Show of 2018, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Male TV Star of 2018 (Harry Shum Jr.) and Female TV Star of 2018 (Katherine McNamara).