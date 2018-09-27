Blake Lively has been making her mark on fashion for the last decade and we hope she'll never stop stealing attention on red carpets or out on the street.

With every stunning ensemble choice, we obsess a little more over Lively and clearly we're not alone because the A Simple Favor actress earned a spot in the final round of voting for the Style Star of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards!

Dating back to her Gossip Girls days, the blonde bombshell proved time and time again that she has never been afraid to take fashion risks on or off the red carpet.

The craziest part is however, is that The Age of Adaline star doesn't use a stylist like most Hollywood actresses. Seriously, that's so impressive!

Most recently, The Shallows actress showed off her versatile style by rocking menswear-inspired suits and bold patterns while doing her A Simple Favor press tour and we're in awe over her style choices.