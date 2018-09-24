MONDAY, NOV. 12
2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Finalists

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Sep. 24, 2018 7:02 AM

Avengers: Infinity War

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

It's time to get your vote back on!

Earlier this month, E! announced its initial list of nominees for the network's inaugural broadcast of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and we officially have the finalists for you to weigh in on.

After two weeks of voting for round one, fans revealed who they wanted to be in the running for the coveted PCAs trophies this year and today is the day we unveil them to you. We began with 12 nominees in 43 different categories and now we're down to five celebs, TV shows, movies, albums, etc. for each of those original categories.

Now that we're in round two of voting, every finalist has a clean slate and starts with zero votes, which means anyone could win and you need to vote for your favorites in order for them to take home a PCAs trophy!

So, who's in the running?

Celebs like Mandy Moore and Viola Davis have made the cut for Female TV Star of 2018, while movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are still in the running for Movie of 2018.

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

To see all of the finalists in every final category, keep scrolling.

Oh, and get ready to start voting, because now's the time to make your voice heard once and for all on who you think deserves to win each area.

It's hard to choose, we know, but someone has to do it right? What are you waiting for? The list is in and it's time to vote.

Reminder: Everyone is back to zero, so literally every vote counts!

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Disney/Marvel

Movies

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Click here to vote for Movie!

Comedy Movie of 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie!

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

Click here to vote for Action Movie!

Viola Davis Thanks the People for PCAs Nom

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Click here to vote for Drama Movie!

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Click here to vote for Family Movie!

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Click here to vote for Male Movie Star!

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Click here to vote for Female Movie Star!

Drama Movie Star of 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Click here to vote for Drama Movie Star!

E! PCAs: Vote for 'The Best of 2018' Now!

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie Star!

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Click here to vote for Action Movie Star!

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

ABC

TV

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Click here to vote for Show!

Drama Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Click here to vote for Drama Show!

Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Click here to vote for Comedy Show!

Camilla Luddington Feels Amazing About 2018 PCAs Nom

Queer Eye

Netflix

Revival Show of 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Click here to vote for Revival Show!

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Click here to vote for Reality Show!

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

Click here to vote for Competition Show!

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dean Buscher/The CW

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Click here to vote for Male TV Star!

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Click here to vote for Female TV Star!

Drama TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Click here to vote for Drama TV Star!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says PCAs Nominations Are an Honor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Click here to vote for Comedy TV Star!

DaytimeTalk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Click here to vote for Daytime Talk Show!

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Click here to vote for Nighttime Talk Show!

D'Arcy Carden Says E! PCAs Noms Are Better Than Emmys

Competition Contestant of 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Click here to vote for Competition Contestant!

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Click here to vote for Reality TV Star!

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Starz

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Click here to vote for Bingeworthy Show!

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Click here to vote for Sci-fi/Fantasy Series!

Shawn Mendes Is Excited About His 3 PCA Noms

Bruno Mars, Prince Tribute, 2017 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Music

Male Artist of 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Click here to vote for Male Artist!

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Click here to vote for Female Artist!

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Click here to vote for Group!

Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Click here to vote for Album!

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

Click here to vote for Song!

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Click here to vote for Country Artist!

Nicole Kidman Thinks Everyone Should Vote Keith Urban for PCAs

Latin Artist of 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Click here to vote for Latin Artist!

Music Video of 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol"

Click here to vote for Music Video!

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Click here to vote for Concert Tour!

Katy Perry, James Charles, CoverGirl

COVERGIRL

POP CULTURE

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Click here to vote for Beauty Influencer!

Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Click here to vote for Social Star!

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Click here to vote for Animal Star!

Ever Carradine, Madeline Brewer, Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Social Celebrity of 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Click here to vote for Social Celebrity!

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Click here to vote for Comedy Act!

 

Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination

Style Star of 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Click here to vote for Style Icon!

Game Changer of 2018

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Click here to vote for Game Changer!

Pop Podcast of 2018

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office

Click here to vote for Pop Podcast!

Voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so don't forget to cast your vote now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

