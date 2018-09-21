MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

Katie Holmes Is Bringing Sexy Back and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Sep. 21, 2018 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Now that fall is here, celebrities are turning a new leaf when it comes to their style.

Katie Holmes, Mindy Kaling and Sanaa Lathan traded in casual clothing for stunning red carpet dresses with dark, fall-inspired hues. Their looks come just in time, as we start thinking about holiday events that require dressing up.

Blake Lively served major looks this week, continuing to demonstrate her mastery of suiting. Her impeccably tailored looks have garnered a lot of praise over the course of her promo tour for A Simple Favor (See: her pale pink custom Ralph Lauren suit). However, this week she received some critique on her repetition of menswear-inspired looks.

She responded via Instagram, "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies."

Photos

The Ultimate Celebrity Fall Boot Guide

Between red carpet events, like Netflix's premiere of Nappily Ever After, and extravagant fashion week attractions, Hollywood is bringing their fashion A-game.

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Blake Lively

The star of A Simple Favor wows yet again in suiting. This time she's wearing custom Ralph Lauren, who designed her looks for the film.

ESC: Best Dressed, Mindy Kaling

Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Mindy Kaling

The star's lipstick make her navy blue dress pop. Also, please note that fur cuffs will be a winter must-have.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sanaa Lathan

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Sanaa Lathan

The leading star of Nappily Ever After is hair and fashion goals at the premiere of the event.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Katie Holmes

James Devaney/GC Images

Katie Holmes

The actress stuns is a ravishing red dress with bell sleeves from Zac Posen, paired with a diamond necklace and Alaia heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Beckham

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

The designer pairs pale blue heels with a leopard-printed dress for a standout style that we didn't see coming.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ashlee Simpson

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

The Ashlee + Evan star's black heels are the perfect shoes for transitional weather.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Adwoa Aboah

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Revlon

Adwoa Aboah

The model reveals spring's best with halter dress with orange heels and a standout white purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mark's Club

Winnie Harlow

The model adds over-the-knee boots to out long list of ways to wear leopard print.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Hudson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

The Voice judge is draped in luxury at the Harry Winston event, wearing a blue gown.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The model's boots are #fallfashiongoals. Take note: Croc-inspired boots will be a major trend this season.

Best Dressed of the Week: 9.21
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
50.0%
0.0%
16.7%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
33.3%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Best Dressed , Life/Style , Style , VG , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
ESC: Fall Boots, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's $80 Boots and More Must-Try Celeb Fall Boot Trends

ESC: Throwback Thursday, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Updates a Fall Sweater Trend From the '90s Hit Jawbreaker

ESC: Michael B. Jordan, Coach

Michael B. Jordan Joins Selena Gomez as an Ambassador for Coach

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Makes Looking Posh Easy With Her 10th Anniversary Collection

Victoria Beckham Talks 10-Year Collection & LFW 2018

ESC: Best Looks Milan Fashion Week, Alberta Ferretti, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid Strut on the Alberta Ferretti Runway

Shopping: Mid Century Modern Decor

Mid-Century Modern Décor to Spruce Up Your Small Space

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.