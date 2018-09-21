Now that fall is here, celebrities are turning a new leaf when it comes to their style.

Katie Holmes, Mindy Kaling and Sanaa Lathan traded in casual clothing for stunning red carpet dresses with dark, fall-inspired hues. Their looks come just in time, as we start thinking about holiday events that require dressing up.

Blake Lively served major looks this week, continuing to demonstrate her mastery of suiting. Her impeccably tailored looks have garnered a lot of praise over the course of her promo tour for A Simple Favor (See: her pale pink custom Ralph Lauren suit). However, this week she received some critique on her repetition of menswear-inspired looks.

She responded via Instagram, "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies."