The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are all about TV and TV lovers and fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have not been disappointed.

On Monday night, as fans tuned in to see which of their favorite TV actors and shows took home the most coveted awards at this year's Emmys, fans of the Amazon Prime series had a lot to celebrate early on.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is a comedy about a 1950s housewife who becomes a stand-up comic, won four major awards within the first hour of the award show.

Since the series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino AKA the genius behind Gilmore Girls we're not exactly shocked at the series' success, but we are definitely impressed by how many awards they've won and how quickly they did so.

Whether you've been a fan of Sherman-Palladino since Gilmore Girls or are a newfound supporter of the writer and creator, you have to agree that the woman is brilliant.