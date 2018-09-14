The People's Choice Awards are just around the corner. In fact, round one of voting—or cutting the nominee list from 12 to a top five in each category—ends today. So, be sure to get voting and have your voice heard!

It's clear that one of the toughest categories this year is going to be the Comedy Act of 2018. Seriously, we can't get enough of all these laugh-out-loud comedians.

While these stars have their own hilarious brands of comedy, many are cut from the same cloth. For example, Leslie Jones, John Mulaney, Chris Rock and Fred Armisen have all taken part in Saturday Night Live either on stage or as a writer AKA they are freaking funny.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has also featured a few of this year's People's Choice Awards Comedy Acts of 2018 nominees like, Michelle Wolf and Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens.