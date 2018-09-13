by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 9:14 AM
Carson Daly refuses to campaign for the People's Choice Awards but make no mistake, he is excited for The Voice to be recognized.
"I will not shill for the award," the Last Call with Carson Daly host told E! News at the NBC Fall TV Junket this month.
The NBC singing program is up for Competition Show of 2018 at the PCAs and that's not their only chance at a PCAs win. Brynn Cartelli, The Voice's season 14 winner, also received a nomination for this year's Competition Contestant, which is pretty darn exciting.
"Thank you people of people. We appreciate it," the former Total Request Live host added and clearly the people appreciate The Voice as well.
Daly will be back for season 15 of the singing competition, premiering September 24th on NBC, alongside The Voice regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and returning coaches Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson.
"We're so busy making it and being on it. It's on all the time that when we get these nominations for awards, Emmys or People's Choice, it's so cool," the Today Orange Room anchor confessed.
"It's crazy, you have no idea," Daly continued. "We are genuinely jumping up and down. Everybody is really excited about it. If we win, we win but it is an honor."
Don't miss the full interview above and check out the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?