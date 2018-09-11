MONDAY, NOV. 12
Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards' Style Icon Nomination

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 9:58 AM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are both up for 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, but will they both win?

Well, if Lively had it her way her husband would win it all, including her Style Icon of 2018 nomination (and vote) because she is the sweetest wife around...and because Reynolds knows how to dress, duh.

"What, what! Who?" Lively yelled in excitement on the A Simple Favor premiere red carpet after E! News brought up the fact that she is in fact nominated for the PCAs style category.

After admitting that she is competitive by nature, the Gossip Girl alum turned her attention to her husband and fellow PCAs nominee saying, "I know, why am I not nominated against him?"

Even though the Deadpool actor is nominated for three awards—Social Celebrity of 2018, Action Movie Star of 2018 and Male Movie Star of 2018—he's not pitted against his wife even though she thinks he's one stylish dude.

Photos

9 Celeb Couples Both Nominated for 2018 PCAs

"I think he's the style icon," Lively revealed. "He's my style icon."

Seriously, could she be any cuter?

Over the years both Lively and Reynolds have rocked more than a few red carpets together and solo, but if we're being honest, the mother of two is the real style star in the family. Sorry, Ryan!

Even if you are also bummed that Lively's hubbie isn't in the running for Style Icon of 2018 you can still vote for the power couple in their respective categories now.

For more exclusive coverage from the A Simple Favor premiere check out E! News at 7 p.m. on E!

