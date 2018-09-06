It might be the People's Choice Awards, but the celebrities are definitely fans!

On Wednesday, E! announced the nominees for its inaugural broadcast of E! People's Choice Awards and not only are the fans already casting their votes, but the stars up for each category are celebrating on social media.

Fan favorites like Ryan Reynolds and Mandy Moore took to Twitter to thank everyone for their nominations while Kristen Bell shared two Instagram Stories about her two noms and we're freaking out.

While we are fans of all of the Queer Eye guys, two of the five leading men have earned solo noms this year and they are all about it...as are we.

Singers like Blake Shelton, who is up for Country Artist of 2018, also reacted on Twitter to the big news and it's "No BS" that he's nominated!

Check out the best celebrity social media reactions to the 2018 PCAs noms below and start voting for your favorite to take home the biggest awards in categories including, TV, movies, music and more on our site ASAP.