To celebrate the People's Choice Awards coming to E!, one lucky person and a friend, will win a once in a lifetime trip to LA this November to experience the PCAs.

The prize includes:

- Flights for two from your nearest Australian capital city

- 4 nights' twin share accommodation in Los Angeles

- Private airport transfers

- And of course, 2 tickets to attend The E! People's Choice Awards

For your chance to win, tell us below in 25 words or less why you and a friend should attend The E! People's Choice Award in Los Angeles. Plus! Have your say and cast your votes the only awards show voted entirely by the fans.