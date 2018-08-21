Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 8:23 AM
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Can you believe the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards have already come and gone?
Last night, the music industry's best and brightest stars descended upon Radio City Music Hall in New York City for one of the biggest nights in music.
The 35th annual show didn't disappoint with amazing performances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and many more.
While we are still reeling from all of the artists who took the stage and lit it on fire, it's the styles that these celebs rocked on the red carpet that we can't get out of our heads (not that we'd want to).
Everyone from the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer to J.Lo, who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, stunned as they posed for pictures on the carpet and our fashion-loving hearts can barely handle all the fierce ensemble choices.
Seriously, everyone looked amazing!
Kylie Jenner rocked a belted white number while Cardi B turned up the heat in a metallic purple off-the-shoulder dress. Blake Lively mirrored Kylie in an all-white collared dress under a white tuxedo jacket while Nicki Minaj wore a see-through ensemble and Shawn Mendes represented for the men in a two-toned suit that was super sick. Then there was Tiffany Haddish, Karlie Kloss and Millie Bobby Brown, who all killed it!
Check out the best looks from the 2018 MTV VMAs below and then vote for the look you can't stop thinking about!
Spoiler alert: every singer brought it this year, so you're probably going to want to copy at least one of these outfits ASAP.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pitch perfect yet again! "She's going to a party," the actress shared on Instagram while teasing her red carpet look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is more than happy to support her man Travis Scott during the star-studded music bash.
Shutterstock
Shortly after announcing the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, the rapper prepares to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A woman of so many talents! Before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the singer and actress shines bright in her designer dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
After documenting the magic of The Makeup Light, the actress is more than ready to hit the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The rapper is feeling the #BarbieDreams in her red carpet look.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Before presenting an award with his Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish, the comedian keeps things casual with his evening attire.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Do we spy denim on denim? Whatever the case may be, this rapper wouldn't miss MTV's annual award show.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Who dat? Who dat? It's I-G-G-Y rocking over-the-knee leather boots.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
She's ready! The Hollywood actress and comedian comes to rule the red carpet partly because of her Chopard jewelry.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The newly engaged supermodel shows off some serious bling in her Ellie Saab dress.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
It's a big night for the rapper who could win Best Video With a Message thanks to "1-800-273-8255."
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Before her KTSE tour kicks off, the dancer and model shows off her impressive abs and proves to be in impressive shape.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
While we love the Predator star's purple David Koma dress, Olivia is "obsessed" with her jewelry for the award show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Best Dance video nominee celebrates the success of her "Lonely Together" collaboration with Avicii. She steps out wearing Fleur du Mal.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
It's family night for the music producer who brings his son Asahd Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck to the VMAs.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
All eyes are on the newly engaged pair who decided to make their red carpet debut at MTV's special show. Ariana is expected to perform a song from her new album Sweetener during the telecast.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pop music royalty in the house! Before taking the stage to perform one of his biggest hits, the "In My Blood" singer poses for the camera.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
The Stranger Things star is ready to enjoy a night of musical performances with close friend Maddie Ziegler.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Never one to disappoint at MTV award shows, the activist and entrepreneur gets fans talking with her latest red-hot look.
Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic
Between his white suit by Dolce & Gabbana and red hot shoes by Ives Saint Lauren, we'd say this singer could be Best Dressed.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
"VMAS bitches! I've been so busy this past week and had no time to prepare so shout out to my amazing glam team for pulling my s--t together!" the Jersey Shore star shared on Instagram before showtime.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty in pink! The multi-nominated singer could just walk away with several trophies inside Radio City Music Hall.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
In between the reputation tour, the Best Pop video nominee arrives in New York for the annual award show wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Chopard jewelry.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
After a family vacation to Hawaii, the rapper makes it to New York City just in time to celebrate music's big night.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
A real-life princess has arrived! The actress and "Rumors" singer wows in her latest look.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Before reuniting with Catelynn Lowell inside Radio City Music Hall, the Teen Mom 2 star poses for photos on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Best Dance video nominee could win big thanks to his "Get Low" collaboration with Zedd.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The rapper and Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory star adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her white booties and dress.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
During her first trip to New York City with baby Gunner, The Hills star takes in the sights and sounds of MTV's big award show.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
She's here! The new mom and 10-time nominee arrives to Radio City Music Hall before opening the show with a highly anticipated skit. Her jewelry is from Lorraine Schwartz and dress is custom-made Nicolas Jebran.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The lead singer of Panic! At the Disco could just walk away with Best Rock video thanks to "Say Amen."
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
The Song of the Year nominee celebrates the success of "rockstar" with Post Malone.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Hills are alive with sounds of a reunion. Until then, we'll admire the reality star's latest dress.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Forget about following tradition! The Best Dance video nominee has his own pose on the red carpet.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Spotted! A pretty little superstar has arrived on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pretty in pink! The former Dance Moms star deserves a round of applause for her latest red carpet look.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
While celebrating the success of "Meant to Be" alongside Florida Georgia Line, the singer shows off her red carpet look that includes jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"Babe and I are at the VMAs looking good!!! Hair and makeup by @m1ssl1samar1e #VMAs @mtv," the Teen Mom OG star shared on Instagram before posing with her husband.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Days after announcing their upcoming residency in Las Vegas on Today, Steven Tyler and the band prepare to close out the show with a special collaboration.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Can you feel (and see) the excitement? The Best New Artist nominee waves to the cameras while posing for eager photographers.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Date night done right! The fashionable duo stay close when posing for the camera in New York City.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
The Lashed Cosmetics founder opts for a revealing outfit for her evening out in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Before presenting a big award of the night, the Crazy Rich Asians star is happy to pose for photographers.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
After running into MTV legends Heidi and Spencer Pratt, the fashion designer shows off her Oscar de la Renta dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The former Teen Mom star joins her daughter Sophia on the red carpet for the annual event.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Date night done right! The Hollywood stars exceed expectations with their creative red carpet looks.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
It's date night outside of Jersey! The Jersey Shore stars couple up at Radio City Music Hall.
Article continues below
"Oh S--t!" Kristin Cavallari's Caterer Leaves Her Scrambling Without Food Just Before Her Store Opening
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?