2018 MTV VMAs: Which Stylish Celebrity Slayed the Red Carpet Best?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 8:23 AM

Cardi B, Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Best Dressed Poll, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Can you believe the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards have already come and gone?

Last night, the music industry's best and brightest stars descended upon Radio City Music Hall in New York City for one of the biggest nights in music. 

The 35th annual show didn't disappoint with amazing performances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

While we are still reeling from all of the artists who took the stage and lit it on fire, it's the styles that these celebs rocked on the red carpet that we can't get out of our heads (not that we'd want to).

Everyone from the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer to J.Lo, who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, stunned as they posed for pictures on the carpet and our fashion-loving hearts can barely handle all the fierce ensemble choices.

Seriously, everyone looked amazing!

Photos

Biggest MTV VMAs Snubs and Surprises

Kylie Jenner rocked a belted white number while Cardi B turned up the heat in a metallic purple off-the-shoulder dress. Blake Lively mirrored Kylie in an all-white collared dress under a white tuxedo jacket while Nicki Minaj wore a see-through ensemble and Shawn Mendes represented for the men in a two-toned suit that was super sick. Then there was Tiffany Haddish, Karlie Kloss and Millie Bobby Brown, who all killed it!

Check out the best looks from the 2018 MTV VMAs below and then vote for the look you can't stop thinking about!

Spoiler alert: every singer brought it this year, so you're probably going to want to copy at least one of these outfits ASAP.

Anna Kendrick, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Pitch perfect yet again! "She's going to a party," the actress shared on Instagram while teasing her red carpet look. 

Kylie Jenner, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is more than happy to support her man Travis Scott during the star-studded music bash. 

Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Shutterstock

Travis Scott

Shortly after announcing the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, the rapper prepares to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

A woman of so many talents! Before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the singer and actress shines bright in her designer dress. 

Blake Lively, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake Lively

After documenting the magic of The Makeup Light, the actress is more than ready to hit the red carpet. 

Nicki Minaj, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicki Minaj

The rapper is feeling the #BarbieDreams in her red carpet look. 

Kevin Hart, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart

Before presenting an award with his Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish, the comedian keeps things casual with his evening attire. 

Tyga, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Tyga

Do we spy denim on denim? Whatever the case may be, this rapper wouldn't miss MTV's annual award show. 

Iggy Azalea, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Iggy Azalea

Who dat? Who dat? It's I-G-G-Y rocking over-the-knee leather boots. 

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

She's ready! The Hollywood actress and comedian comes to rule the red carpet partly because of her Chopard jewelry. 

Karlie Kloss, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The newly engaged supermodel shows off some serious bling in her Ellie Saab dress. 

Logic, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Logic

It's a big night for the rapper who could win Best Video With a Message thanks to "1-800-273-8255."

Teyana Taylor, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Before her KTSE tour kicks off, the dancer and model shows off her impressive abs and proves to be in impressive shape. 

Olivia Munn, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Olivia Munn

While we love the Predator star's purple David Koma dress, Olivia is "obsessed" with her jewelry for the award show. 

Ria Ora, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rita Ora

The Best Dance video nominee celebrates the success of her "Lonely Together" collaboration with Avicii. She steps out wearing Fleur du Mal.

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Nicole Tuck, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

DJ Khaled

It's family night for the music producer who brings his son Asahd Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck to the VMAs.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

All eyes are on the newly engaged pair who decided to make their red carpet debut at MTV's special show. Ariana is expected to perform a song from her new album Sweetener during the telecast. 

Shawn Mendes, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Pop music royalty in the house! Before taking the stage to perform one of his biggest hits, the "In My Blood" singer poses for the camera. 

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is ready to enjoy a night of musical performances with close friend Maddie Ziegler. 

Amber Rose, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Amber Rose

Never one to disappoint at MTV award shows, the activist and entrepreneur gets fans talking with her latest red-hot look. 

Maluma, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Maluma

Between his white suit by Dolce & Gabbana and red hot shoes by Ives Saint Lauren, we'd say this singer could be Best Dressed. 

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"VMAS bitches! I've been so busy this past week and had no time to prepare so shout out to my amazing glam team for pulling my s--t together!" the Jersey Shore star shared on Instagram before showtime. 

SZA, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sza

Pretty in pink! The multi-nominated singer could just walk away with several trophies inside Radio City Music Hall. 

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In between the reputation tour, the Best Pop video nominee arrives in New York for the annual award show wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Chopard jewelry. 

Fabolous, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fabolous

After a family vacation to Hawaii, the rapper makes it to New York City just in time to celebrate music's big night. 

Sofia Carson, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

A real-life princess has arrived! The actress and "Rumors" singer wows in her latest look. 

Kailyn Lowry, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA', Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry

Before reuniting with Catelynn Lowell inside Radio City Music Hall, the Teen Mom 2 star poses for photos on the red carpet. 

Liam Payne, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Liam Payne

The Best Dance video nominee could win big thanks to his "Get Low" collaboration with Zedd. 

Chanel West Coast, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

The rapper and Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory star adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her white booties and dress. 

Heidi Montag, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Heidi Montag

During her first trip to New York City with baby Gunner, The Hills star takes in the sights and sounds of MTV's big award show. 

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B

She's here! The new mom and 10-time nominee arrives to Radio City Music Hall before opening the show with a highly anticipated skit. Her jewelry is from Lorraine Schwartz and dress is custom-made Nicolas Jebran. 

Brendon Urie, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Brendon Urie

The lead singer of Panic! At the Disco could just walk away with Best Rock video thanks to "Say Amen." 

21 Savage, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

21 Savage

The Song of the Year nominee celebrates the success of "rockstar" with Post Malone. 

Audrina Patridge, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Audrina Patridge

The Hills are alive with sounds of a reunion. Until then, we'll admire the reality star's latest dress. 

Marshmello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Marshmello

Forget about following tradition! The Best Dance video nominee has his own pose on the red carpet. 

Shay Mitchell, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Shay Mitchell

Spotted! A pretty little superstar has arrived on the red carpet. 

Maddie Ziegler, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maddie Zeigler

Pretty in pink! The former Dance Moms star deserves a round of applause for her latest red carpet look. 

Bebe Rexha, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Bebe Rexha

While celebrating the success of "Meant to Be" alongside Florida Georgia Line, the singer shows off her red carpet look that includes jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. 

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA', Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra

"Babe and I are at the VMAs looking good!!! Hair and makeup by @m1ssl1samar1e #VMAs @mtv," the Teen Mom OG star shared on Instagram before posing with her husband. 

Aerosmith, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aerosmith

Days after announcing their upcoming residency in Las Vegas on Today, Steven Tyler and the band prepare to close out the show with a special collaboration.

Hayley Kiyoko, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Hayley Kiyoko

Can you feel (and see) the excitement? The Best New Artist nominee waves to the cameras while posing for eager photographers. 

Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Victor Cruz & Karrueche Tran

Date night done right! The fashionable duo stay close when posing for the camera in New York City. 

Blac Chyna, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Blac Chyna

The Lashed Cosmetics founder opts for a revealing outfit for her evening out in New York City. 

Ken Jeong, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ken Jeong

Before presenting a big award of the night, the Crazy Rich Asians star is happy to pose for photographers. 

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

After running into MTV legends Heidi and Spencer Pratt, the fashion designer shows off her Oscar de la Renta dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry. 

Farrah Abraham, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham

The former Teen Mom star joins her daughter Sophia on the red carpet for the annual event. 

Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'Oir, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir

Date night done right! The Hollywood stars exceed expectations with their creative red carpet looks. 

Lauren Pesce, Mike Sorrentino , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce

It's date night outside of Jersey! The Jersey Shore stars couple up at Radio City Music Hall. 

Photos

See More From MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion
2018 VMAs: Best Dressed Poll
Which stylish celeb had the best fashion look of the night?
50.0%
50.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%

