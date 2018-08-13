Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX
Another Teen Choice Awards has come and gone and we're still thinking about all of the stars who went home with those infamous surfboard trophies.
Seriously, where do they store them? Is there enough room in all of their homes to have a giant surfboard just standing around?
OK, sorry, we're getting a little off track here. Last night was the 2018 Teen Choice Awards and there were surfboards being handed out, but it's the red carpet style that has us talking at the office and with our friends this morning.
There were so many stars who rocked the TCAs with their fashion choices this year that we want to get your input on who really looked the best.
We have a few stars in mind, but once you've taken a peek at our gallery below we want you to weigh in with your vote for this year's best dressed star, so get ready fashionistas!
For starters, the Riverdale cast was dressed to impress. Everyone from Camila Mendes, who wore a gorgeous blush pink frock, to Madelaine Petsch, who wore a floral printed two-piece set, looked amazing as they posed at the award show.
Chloe Grace Moretz stunned in a Louis Vuitton blazer, color-block top and saucy skirt that we wish was our go-to work ensemble. Storm Reid showed that red carpets can be fun with her funky leopard-print dress and purple cowboy boots.
Another one of our faves from the night was Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim who rocked a polka dot mini dress and silver heels.
Khalid also killed it on the carpet in a Fendi camel coat, red pinstripe paint and matching brown shoe that was definitely a show-stopping look.
He might've been outshined however by Meghan Trainor who donned a blue sequined pajama-inspired long-sleeved shirt and pant combo.
Check out the rest of our best dressed list below and then vote for the star who you think slayed the red carpet last night!
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes
This Riverdale star looks stunning in a style that look very similar to Jessica Alba's winning look last week. The blush hue, silhouette and drop earrings create the perfect look for any formal occasion, but resonates beautifully on the red carpet.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chloe Grace Moretz
The Addams Family star just took her fashion game to the next level. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, she paired an oversized blazer with a metallic fringe skirt and three-toned top, and it's amazing.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Storm Reid
This Wrinkle in Time actress' ensemble is the perfect blend of funky and feminine. She sported a leopard print dress with purple-toned cowboy boots and mohawk-inspired hair.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Noah Cyrus
Boyfriend jeans on the red carpet? The singer says yes, and we're here for it. Miley Cyrus' younger sister wore a cropped halter top with a heart-shaped neckline, oversized denim and platform shoes to create a look that's both trendy and chic.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
KJ Apa
The Riverdale star's monochrome look is giving us utilitarian vibes. It's a standout menswear look that worth of recreating.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Chloe Kim
The Olympic athlete is glowing (literally and figuratively) in a polka dot midi dress, silver heels and skin-enhancing makeup.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Khalid
The "Young, Dumb & Broke" singer is all smiles in a Fendi trench coat, red pants and Chelsea boots. While the star may be young, it doesn't look like he's dumb or broke any more.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
This Riverdale star went for chic co-ord set, and added epic platforms for a red carpet-worthy look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Meghan Trainer
Who knew pajama-inspired fashion could look so glamorous? This singer just showed us how it's done.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lucy Hale
This star's dress will make you take a second look. Between the print, fit and accessories, we're hooked on her style.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lonnie Chavis
The Black-ish actor tackles online bullying with a white denim jacket that reads "Fix Your Heart." It's easy to fall in love with this style and the message behind it.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rico Rodriguez
The Modern Family star makes his camouflage-printed shirt pop with red accents, such as the buttons, his watch and sneakers.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Aubrey Joseph
The Cloak & Dagger star take a fresh perspective to menswear on the red carpet with an African-inspired button-down that he kept unbuttoned. With flesh-toned pants and shoes that blend boot and sneaker trends, this style is one to note.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cozi Zuehlsdorff
This outfit is sweet and special. The Freaky Friday star matched her tea-style dress with the perfect shoes. It's the best dress-shoe pairing of the night.