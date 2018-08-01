MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

There's a New Doctor Heading to Grey's Anatomy, But Which Doc Is the Hottest of Them All?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Jesse Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane

ABC via Getty Images

There's a new doctor in town and he's a looker!

Come season 15, Grey's Anatomy is adding a new doctor to their roster with Nashville alum Chris Carmack and we're already trying to think up nicknames for this cutie.

When he arrives he will be known as an "Ortho God," so perhaps his nickname will in fact be "Ortho God," or something a little more fun like McBlondie or McMuscles?

While we don't know how Carmack's character will play into the storyline this season we do know that he will be heating up the OR, but he's not exactly the first actor to do so.

Over the past 14 seasons of Grey's there have been a lot of handsome men who have performed surgeries and won over the ladies of Grey Sloan Memorial...not to mention all of the fans at home.

Photos

Ranking All the Tragedies on Grey's Anatomy

There was the original dreamboat Dr. Derek Shepherd AKA McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) for example, who from episode one had fans swooning and falling for him. He was super smart (the top neurosurgeon if you remember correctly), so nice and quite a looker.

Beginning in season two there was another handsome fella to ogle over...Dr. Mark Sloan AKA McSteamy (Eric Dane) and while we didn't think we needed another hot doc we were mistaken.

Sure, Sloan was a little rough around the edges, but his hardcore approach to plastics and chiseled abs were a welcome addition in our mind.

Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Kevin McKidd, Isaiah Washington, T.R. Knight

ABC via Getty Images

There was also Dr. George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), who was shy, sweet and at times too nice, but in the end he was a great doctor and friend and he is missed around the hospital. 

One of the most memorable and handsome doctors from the original cast was Dr. Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) who romanced Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh). He lost his ability to be the top cardiothoracic surgeon when he got shot and then went a little off the rails, but we never stopped rooting for him. 

Even though Grey's has lost a lot of handsome faces over the years, their current lineup of male doctors is full of eye candy.

Take Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) for starters. His eyes alone make us go weak in the knees. Plus, he is pretty skilled as a plastic surgeon.

What about Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers)? He's been around since day one and we just love everything about him, especially when he shadowed Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) in the neonatal unit and held premature babies to keep them warm.

Watch

What Ellen Pompeo Wants to See in Grey's Anatomy's Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Giacomo Gianniotti, James Pickens Jr., Chris Carmack

ABC via Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Newer doctors like Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), the former EMT hottie, hooked us in from his first appearance back in season 11 and it's probably in part due to his perfect hair and gorgeous face.

Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) might not be a new kid on the block anymore, but he remains one of our favorites. When he first arrived as a trauma surgeon who was messed up from his time overseas he was lovable because he was vulnerable, but as he grew comfortable with the hospital and Dr. Yang, he became even more alluring and attractive.

Of course it wouldn't be Grey Sloan Memorial without the head honcho and everyone's favorite boss, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Even though he is basically the dad of the show his age, wisdom and badass persona make him super attractive. 

Clearly, Carmack's character will have a lot of sexy male counterparts to compete with this season on the ABC drama, but we think based on his good looks and great acting skills he will rise to the challenge. 

Photos

Grey's Anatomy: OMG Moments!

We know there are more doctors who have come and gone that might've been your loves at one point or another, but these guys stand the test of time...or at least pass the Grey's Anatomy hotness test.

Vote for the doctor that makes you swoon whenever you think about them below!

Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, September 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Grey's Hottest Doctors Poll
Which Grey's Anatomy doctor is the hottest?
30.3%
29.0%
0.3%
0.0%
23.5%
9.1%
2.6%
4.2%
0.3%
0.7%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Grey's Anatomy , TV
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, InStyle

The Definitive Guide to Jennifer Aniston's Breakup Interviews From Sensitivity Chips and Billy Idol Digs to All That Baby Speculation

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

Bachelor in Paradise, Tia, Colton

Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Erica Rose

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gives Birth to Baby No 2: Meet Her Daughter Aspen

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

Carys Zeta Douglas Shares The Spotlight With Her Mother

Jennifer Lopez's Denim Boots Cause a Web Frenzy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.