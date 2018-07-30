Summer has flown by, with August beginning in two short days and yet we are still at the height of summer blockbuster season.

With a new month comes new Netflix arrivals, TV show premieres and of course a fresh batch of movies coming to theaters...thank goodness.

Once August hits, childhood favorites like The Little Mermaid and Christopher Robin AKA the story about Winnie the Pooh's human friend, will be coming to a movie theater near you. This time around these stories have a twist and therefore they are even more enticing to movie goers.

There will also be new stories about love (Dog Days), friendship (The Spy Who Dumped Me), terror (Slender Man) and comedy (Crazy Rich Asians) that can't be missed.

Trust us, you won't be disappointed when eating your jumbo popcorn and sipping on your Slurpee in the theaters come August.

Take a look at 10 of the movies coming out next month below and cast your vote for the film you can't wait to see on the big screen.