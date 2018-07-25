Get ready to Scream!

Attention, all horror fans: If you've ever wanted to live (or at least spend the night) in an actual horror-film house then you're in luck.

Scream fans—or any horror fans for that matter—can now stay in the actual house where the intense movie finale was filmed.

Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign called "Scream Comes Home" by Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon, fans will be getting a "once-in-a-lifetime Scream gathering and screening of the iconic horror movie at the actual house where its classic ending took place."

If this sounds like something you're interested in then get ready to pack your bags for Santa Rosa, California on the weekend before Halloween.

Side note: Are you surprised that this is happening in the spookiest month of the year? Ya, we didn't think so!