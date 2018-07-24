Celebrities, they're just like us...they are also addicted to the magic that is The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Even though we've been fans of the ABC franchise for years, nowadays watching the tweets that pop up with every new episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is almost as entertaining as the drama and dates on the actual show.

While we're sure your BFF has great insight into the series, the best tweets and social media posts might be from celebrity fans, and there are a lot of them.

After 22 seasons of The Bachelor and 14 seasons of The Bachelorette you'd think the celebrity fandom with the romance reality series would die down but it hasn't.

In fact, in W magazine's latest issue, Dakota Fanning admitted to being a massive fan of both shows and we're right there with her.

"Yes! I'm obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette," she told W magazine when asked if she watched TV. "Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the breakup of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin on last season's Bachelor."