Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Couple Moments

  by
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 11:25 AM

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are one of the cutest couples in all of Hollywood...even if they rarely get photographed together.

Beginning in 2016, the now-married couple began sharing photos of one another on social media and we haven't looked back since.

In November 2017, the love birds tied the knot in New Orleans and proved they really are a perfect match.

Every moment these two spend together—beginning with when duo first started dating to their most-recent surprise trip to Venice, Italy—has made us major fans of them as a couple and of their love.

Over the years, the Reddit co-founder has wooed his wife time and time again and as a result fans of the tennis champion have quickly become supporters of the pair and all that they do.

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Since we really can't get enough of these two semi-newlyweds we rounded up their sweetest photos below to ooh and aah over again and again.

Everyone needs a little love in their lives, so why not live vicariously through Williams and her main man?

They are seriously the cutest couple—complete with an even more adorable baby girl—and their happiness is too wonderful not to shine a spotlight on...trust us!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Italian Surprise

In July, the tennis champion wanted Italian food for dinner so her husband flew her to Venice, Italy. Talk about a dream date!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Family Time

The adorable couple can't help but smile any time they are spending time with their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia and we can't blame them, she's so stinking cute.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Picture Perfect Paris

In May, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams jetted off to Paris to visit the zoo where they had their first date. They took their daughter along this time and they are just too cute.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

London Calling

The power couple looked stunning as they celebrated the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in England in May. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Regal Romance

Even though the duo was in England to celebrate the newly dubbed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their gorgeous ensembles at the wedding and the reception had us thinking they were the royal couple for the night!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Selexis Day

Every year the couple has a special day called Selexis day where it's all about them. In April, it was Williams' turn to plan the day and she had her husband go on a scavenger hunt that ended at a venue with his childhood friends, a live band and karaoke. Oh, and they recreated their wedding cake and ate it together since they never had a piece at their actual wedding. Pretty fun, right?

Article continues below

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Red Carpet Ready

The happy couple stole the show as they stepped out for the premiere of Williams' HBO documentary series Being Serena in April. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Cover Girl

The seven-time Wimbledon champion graced the cover of Vogue for their February issue and we're obsessed with the beautiful family moments that were captured on film.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia

Richard Shiro/Getty Images

Team USA

In addition to cheering on his wife at as many of her tennis matches as possible, Ohanian takes in a ton of sporting events with Williams. Together they are all about Team USA, and it makes us love them even more.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Spartan Squad

When Williams isn't playing tennis she is participating in Spartan races with her closest friends and family, which of course includes her husband.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

All Dolled Up

These two definitely clean up well and are always up for a fundraising gala.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

I Do

In November 2017, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans and it was pure magic. The couple looked so happy throughout the night and we're still not over the Olympic athlete's gorgeous wedding gown.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

French Connection

In May 2017, the lovebirds took a trip to France. While there they took their romance up a notch while taking in all of the breathtaking sunsets.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Met Gala Glam

Williams looked gorgeous as she stepped out at the 2017 Met Gala and showed off her baby bump for the first time alongside her then-fiancé Ohanian. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Prince Charming

Get yourself a man who will carry you for no reason on a beach!

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Ride or Die

In February 2017, the Reddit co-founder posted this sweet shot dedicated to "My #WCW, every day," and we seriously can't get enough of these two together.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bear-y Cute

Early on in their romance the duo sported matching bear costumes at a party and it was bear-y cute...get it? 

