Our favorite girl squad movie is getting a musical makeover.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is being developed into a stage musical, The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this week and we are officially freaking out.

In addition to the fab four ladies from the film franchise constantly talking about a possible third movie, now we have a musical to look forward to and this is wonderful news.

According to THR, Bruce Spruce Productions has acquired the live theatrical rights from Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment (the companies that co-produced the 2005 film) and it'll be an adaptation of the original movie that we all know and love.

Since this musical project is just in the early stages, we have a long way to go before it actually hits Broadway, but anything involving Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Bridget (Blake Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera) and Lena (Alexis Bledel) and those amazing traveling pants sounds good to us.