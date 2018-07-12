Thomas Rhett has finally given fans what they've been asking for...a music video for "Life Changes."

On Tuesday, the country singer dropped the video for his latest single and it's everything we could've wanted and more.

Throughout the video you see Thomas Rhett's life at present tense which includes performing all over, hanging out with his band and of course spending time with all the ladies in his life.

The cutest part of this video is that since his life has changed—he's a husband and a father now—so much since his career first began we actually get to see all of his blessings.

His wife Lauren Akins makes an appearance (although it's not her first time in one of his videos) as well as their two daughters. It's freaking adorable.

Now that we've been given another amazing video by the Tennessee native we have to ask, which one of the singer's music videos is the best of them all?

Cast your vote below and rock out to some country tunes as you make your choice.