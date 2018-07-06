by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 10:42 AM
Paris is calling and the most fashionable stars are answering!
This week, stars landed in Paris for the 2018 Fall-Winter Haute Couture Week shows and of course they were dressed to impress.
While a lot of people were focused on the new styles coming down the runways from designers like Elie Saab and Christian Dior, we couldn't help but notice all the stylish ensembles celebrities were wearing to take it all in.
There were 10 stars specifically that stood out as our best-dressed for the fashion week and now we want to know which celeb you think rocked her fierce fashion the most.
For starters, Adriana Lima came out looking sexy and chic while hitting the red carpet in Paris this week. She donned a chain-mail mini dress with high heels and a red lip for added sass and we're obsessed with the whole look.
Karlie Kloss on the other hand opted for an all-white ensemble, with sheer fabrication so you could see every curve of her rocking bod while attending the Christian Dior show. The supermodel wasn't the only star dressed to kill in white throughout the week however.
Emma Roberts donned a California-girl approved white gown that was both angelic and ethereal and perfect for summer.
Maria Borges wore a long-sleeved white top, cute white shorts and made the combo look a little more dramatic with an added train that was the cherry on top of her outfit.
Tracee Ellis Ross also wore the bold summer hue, but her dress was more of a Grecian style gown that was accessorized with big, gold earrings and funky black boots.
While we loved all the ladies who wore white this past week, there were some women who showed off a few different colors while taking in all that Paris has to offer and we still can't get the looks out of our heads...not that we want to.
Olivia Palermo for example went full Parisian with a purple frock that had feathers on the bottom and topped it off with a modern black loafer.
Soo Joo Park was yacht-ready in what we like to call, a fun and bold nautical ensemble earlier this week. The model wore a blue-and-white striped dress and matching Chanel handbag that had an orange border for something you'd definitely see on the French Rivera.
Penélope Cruz rocked her best Paris fashions by wearing a classic Chanel, pink-and-white tweed mini-dress and matching beret and we say, bravo!
Our final two style stars were Mandy Moore and Cindy Bruna.
The This Is Us actress wore numerous looks that we loved all week, but her best was this green-and-white circle dress with a matching green coat and a gold bow in her hair for a look that was both summer and fall appropriate.
Bruna on the other hand, had all eyes on her when she headed to the Atelier Swarovski cocktail party in a draped floral dress that was both sexy and sophisticated.
The real question now is which of these celebrities do you think earned the "best dressed" title this week? Vote below!
Ready to party, the model donned a chain-mail mini with a Parisian-perfect red lip.
Laced to perfection! Karlie wore head-to-toe white, cinched in at the waist with a black belt, at Christian Dior.
We never thought this combo (purple plus feathered hem plus loafers) could work, but one look at the fashion influencer at Giambattista Valli, and now we know it does.
If California had a princess, she'd look like Emma at Christian Dior.
Between the shorts and the train, there was not one detail on this uber-chic ensemble that missed the mark.
The Black-ish actress was a vision in white at Valentino. The statement earrings could stand on their own.
The model's yacht-ready dress was perfection, but we're eyeing that Chanel bag.
On the way to Chanel, the Loving Pablo actress wore the brand's signature tweed mini-dress with a beret.
The This Is Us actress was decked to the nines the entire week, but we especially love this more casual ensemble worn at Elie Saab.
Dripping in draping, cutouts and confidence, the model was ready for the Atelier Swarovski cocktail party.
