Kris Jenner Masters Modern Mogul Style and More Best Dressed Looks

by Delaney George | Fri., Jul. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kris Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

'Cause, baby, you're a firework. 

In celebration of Independence Day, many celebs showed us their most explosive outfits. For starters, Kris Jenner's knockout ensemble for General Public x RH launch party was just too bomb—to say the least. The flowing silk-red coat paired with her flared blue trousers was not only patriotic but sophisticated enough to wear year round. Let's not forget about those stylish black frames and golden chains. It's safe to say this look suits anyone from the chic office boss to the haute couture night crawler.

On a fancier note, Kelly Rowland was the light of the Logie Awards this week in a stunning silver-halter dress by Alin Le Kal. This gown was fierce, fabulous and foil-inspired, featuring a shiny metallic sheen, sexy side slit and don't get us started on the flowing, sparkling train.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Kristin Cavallari took a more street-style approach on dresses: wearing bright colors and patterned mini dresses to show off some leg.

Whether through color, pattern or sparkle, every celeb channeled their inner fashion firecracker this week. Keep scrolling to see the best dressed celebs of the week and take our poll! 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton's sister does casual so well in a sweet all-white frock dress paired with blue strap-up sandals and a straw hat. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Victoria Beckham

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

The designer never looked so street-style chic in these oversize linen trousers, a white V-neck top and black frames.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra

The actress stuns in this sexy belted red mini dress paired with a white handbag and golden heels. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Charlotte Riley

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Charlotte Riley

This "Swimming with Ray" actress stuns in this layered ruffle Oscar de la Renta dress with an accent bow and black heels to match. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Melania Trump

Yuri Gripas/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump

The first lady struts in style with this gorgeous blue patterned Ralph Lauren dress, cinched in the waist with a statement Alexander McQueen red belt. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Natalie Dormer

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer

The star was all about red this day: red pinstripe suit, red heels, red shirt, red lip. We are so here for this red-hot look. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kristin Cavallari

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Cavallari

The reality show veteran played it sweet and simple with this plunging stripped mini dress and coat set by Alexander Wang. The look could be paired with heels, sneakers, or for the daring fashionistas, ditch the coat and throw on a pair of sandals for the ultimate summer look. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kelly Rowland

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

For an extra spark with this look, opt for a pulled-back hairstyle and sport the most gaudy earnings you can find—you'll be nothing less than red-carpet ready with this look. 

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kris Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

The mom of six stepped out in a fabulous red trench coat and some dark blue wide-leg trousers to slay our lives. The momager paired her look with a white shirt and shoes, but to switch it up, you could rock anything from jeans to shorts and sneakers. And for some extra flavor, get some cool golden accents chains like the reality star.

Best Dressed of the Week: 7/6
Which star had the best dressed look of the week?
