Kristin Cavallari is making New York City her runway this week and we're not complaining.

Ahead the premiere for her new docu-series Very Cavallari, which airs this Sunday on E!, the reality star took to the streets of NYC to remind us that she's not a one trick pony.

In fact, in addition to being a reality star queen, Cavallari is a mother of three, wife to Jay Cutler, cookbook author, fashion designer and a total boss at her first flagship store for Uncommon James in Nashville, Tennessee.

No matter what career cap she's wearing for the day, the former Laguna Beach star is always dressed to impress. Don't believe us, just look at the three outfits she's already worn this week!