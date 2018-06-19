Miranda Lambert is one of the most famous country singers—especially when talking about females in the genre—and it's not only because of her music.
Over the years, the "Highway Vagabond" singer has created success album after successful album, which is why she's won ACM Awards' Female Vocalist of the Year nine years in a row, but we love her for more than her amazing songwriting and vocal skills. In addition to releasing music that speaks to us, the country singer has always been open and honest with her fans.
Her ability to be real and truthful no matter how hard the topic is what gives Lambert her staying power in the music industry. Although she isn't the biggest fan of the limelight when she does an interview or takes to social media she is ready to open up and tell you exactly what she's feeling.
Whether it's talking about the real inspiration behind one of her songs, or talking about her personal life and all of the drama that can come with that, Lambert keeps it real. In fact, we've rounded up 10 instances where the Texas native has shared the good and bad about herself with her fans, because sometimes we just like to show our favorite artists a little love!
Ronin 47/London Entertainment
1. On being herself and not the role model people want her to be:
Lambert went through a lot during 2015, most notably her divorce from Blake Shelton, and when her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, dropped it was clear she was ready to talk. That being said, the "Vice" singer did keep most of her commentary to herself—minus the lyrics of her telling songs—until a recent interview with Holly Gleason from HITS Daily Double. In this interview she revealed who she is and why even though fans think of her as a role model—perhaps even the Dixie Chicks of her generation—she can't, and won't, live up to that.
"I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That's all I can be, you know?" Lambert told HITS Daily Double in 2018. "I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can't do or be that anymore, or it'll drive me crazy. I won't be good anymore."
2. On healing through music:
After Lambert's single "Vice" landed at the No.1 spot on the iTunes music chart in July 2016, the singer took to Instagram to again get real with her devoted fans. This time she thanked them all for sticking with her and admitted that 2015 was a rough year, which makes her even more relatable.
"The last year of my life has been one of heartache and healing...Of learning to be honest...Accepting the flaws and celebrating the smiles. Finding peace in dark places...having some moments alone with me. Facing fears and feelings...All of them," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I got to know my guitars...became friends with a pencil and paper...Used melodies to lead me places I had never been...Made music with my friends. Because music is medicine. This means the world to me. Thank you for joining me on this journey. #vice #musicismedicine."
3. On being a woman in country music:
Country music is currently being dominated by men, but Lambert isn't too worried about it. She has a little advice for her fellow female artists trying to get their songs on the radio and we're all for her message.
"I think right now, it's kind of a dude's pond. But it's going to change. You can't get caught up in it. When I talk to other girls about it, we just have to do what we do," the Texas native told World-Herald in March. "If you keep delivering and doing what you do and stand beside it, people can't ignore you."
4. On being a true Southern girl:
Lambert is a Southern girl through and through and that's why when Southern Living asked her what makes a Southern girl her answer was perfect. "She is sweet and hospitable but also confident and strong," she told the magazine. "A Southern girl isn't a pushover and will kick your a** if needed."
5. On social media haters:
The blonde beauty is always ready to defend herself and those around her, especially when it comes to social media trolls. Back in 2016, the "Somethin' Bad" singer took to Instagram to remind everyone that trolling others is not OK and she won't stand for it.
"Last night I was all dolled up and 'out on the town' with my sweet man at the CMA awards in Nashville. I was excited about the night and posted a picture. Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative," she wrote on an image of her riding her horse, but talking about a picture with her then-boyfriend Anderson East.
"Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language," she continued. "What a bunch of bulls**t. Thank y'all for reminding me why I read books, write songs, and spend most of my time with animals and people I trust and love." #Preach.
6. On being a spitfire for life:
When Lambert was Cosmopolitan's January 2016 cover girl she didn't hold back during her interview. In fact, when talking about being a spitfire she revealed that what you see is definitely what you get which is why we love her so much.
"I just am straight-up who I am. I don't have a filter. I can't be fake at all. My dad's sometimes like, ‘I wish I'd had a Southern belle for a wife and a daughter,' but he didn't get it. He got real women," she told the magazine. "We will offer you a sweet tea and hug and love you to death, but we will not put up with your shit. That was bred in me from my grandma to my mama."
Tesh/Cosmopolitan
7. On weighing yourself:
The "Little Red Wagon" singer has always fluctuated when it comes to her weight and no matter what size she is she is happy. That being said, when Lambert does decide to drop a few pounds (for herself and no one else) she never, we repeat, never uses a scale. Sounds like a great weight-loss plan, right?
"I don't have one," Lambert told Cosmopolitan when asked about a scale. "You know how I know I need to lose weight? My freakin' jeans. When I have a muffin top, a little extra hanging over—well, that always happens, some muffin top—but when it's real bad, I ease up on the chips. 'Cause I'm not gonna stop drinking."
She continued saying that feeling good is the key to being healthy, not the numbers on a scale. "But
I know what I feel. And when I'm onstage and I think about how I look more than what I'm doing, that's when I know I need to do something. Otherwise, I live big and happy," she continued. "I go out with friends all the time. I love to drink and eat and enjoy things. It's important to me.
I want to be healthy and fit, but it shouldn't be that big of a damn deal."
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
8. Keeping her award speeches short and sweet:
In 2015, the "House That Built Me" singer won another CMA Award and when she did she showed a tiny bit of her heart to the audience and it was perfect. "Hi guys, thank you so much," she said after winning Female Vocalist of the Year. "Man, I really appreciate it. I needed a bright spot this year, so thank you. I love country music fans." She might not have said a lot, but she somehow said it all.
9. On why "Vice" is the perfect song about her breakup:
Lambert has written a lot of great songs, but when she co-wrote "Vice" you could feel her pain and anger and that's what she wanted. It followed her divorce from Shelton and not only did the track embody her ups and downs as an individual but it was meant to connect with everyone else out there with vices of their own...which it did.
"I wrote this at the exact time of the s**t hitting the fan. I think it's great, though. It's documented on paper with emotion," she told the Tennessean about the songwriting process.
"Everybody has a vice of some sort. Sometimes when you're going through something in your life, you may run to some things you shouldn't and run from some things you shouldn't. I think this song is an opportunity to just be honest and own it and say, ‘Yeah, I have some imperfections, and I live a life and here and there I might get in a pickle.'"
10. Her life advice hails from the women in her family:
During an interview with ELLE, Lambert opened up about the strong women in her life and what advice she'd give other women, so listen up!
"Both my mom and my grandma were really big influences on me not only by being strong and teaching me to be strong but also owning their salt as well. My mom was never afraid to say, 'I'm sorry. I screwed up.' I feel like that's an important lesson," she told the magazine in 2015. "We try to hold ourselves to such high—sometimes impossible—expectations. I think it's okay to make mistakes and learn from them and be who you are."
She continued by sharing her advice for girls, and it all comes back to her Southern upbringing. "There's a Southern saying that goes, 'I love Jesus, but I cuss a little.' Every time someone's like 'What's your advice for young girls?' I say, 'Just start figuring out what you love, and what you're about, and don't ever stray from it because people will try to pull you in a million directions,'" she added.