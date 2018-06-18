by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 8:14 AM
The MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight and we can almost smell the popcorn...the golden popcorn trophies that is!
Even though the award show doesn't air until later this evening, the stars have already walked the red carpet and posed for pictures and we still can't get enough of their looks. Sure, we love a good live show, but knowing what the stars wore to the event before actually seeing who took home the top awards is a little more fun.
This way we can pick our best-dressed celebs ahead of time and think about their killer styles for days in advance, which as a red carpet fashion fan is a big bonus. Plus, you too can take a look what all the stars wore to the show and cast your vote for the best of the best below without even having to be in front of a TV screen. Pretty nice, right?
OK, enough talk, let's get down to the fashion! While there were a lot of great looks on the red carpet over the weekend, 10 celebrities really stood out. In fact, these top celebs were such stunners on the carpet that we can't stop talking about them.
The first star who rocked our socks off was none other than Kim Kardashian. The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles in an Atelier Versace crop top and shimmer skirt combo that was perfect for summer. Plus, she went for any edgy hairdo by donning dreadlocks that was both funky and fun.
Another look we loved was from Tiffany Haddish. The actress was the host for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards and therefore we sort of expected her to make a statement on the carpet, which she did. She looked gorgeous in a silver metallic Galia Lahav gown that had a tulle train and slit in the front to show off her long legs.
Mandy Moore also opted for a silver frock but her Alberta Ferretti look was definitely more rocker than Haddish's floor-length gown. It was saucy, sophisticated and a little medieval, which we are major fans of.
Next up on our best-dressed list would have to be Zendaya. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress looked fierce in a August Getty frock, which had a tulip-style skirt that was both modern and youthful.
Kristen Bell looked flawless as she walked the carpet in a crochet Julien MacDonald number that was super flirty. If we could steal this from her closet we would wear it ASAP!
Another stunner in black was 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Her Giorgio Armani was to-die for! She wore a velvet frock over black pants and added a tulle bow in her hair for a look we won't soon forget.
Yara Shahidi on the other hand went for color and her powder-blue suit by Tory Burch was like springtime in an ensemble. It was so cute!
Rounding out our top 10 looks of the night was Camila Mendes, Storm Reid and Halsey.
The Riverdale actress brought sexy to the carpet with a revealing gown by Elisabetta Franchi that was sheer on the bottom and showed lots of skin, but was sophisticated at the same time. Reid on the other hand kept it fresh and youthful with her Viktor & Rolf frock that had bow detailing at the bottom that we still can't stop thinking about.
Halsey looked red hot as she posed in a silk, cutout gown that proved she is one hot singer!
Now that you've see our top picks we want to hear which star really stole the show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend.
Cast your vote for best-dressed celeb below and tune in to see who won your favorite category when the show airs tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star models an Atelier Versace design.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The host left her beloved Alexander McQueen dress in the closet and decided to model this Galia Lahav look instead.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The "Anywhere" singer steps out sans girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The star of This Is Us takes fans into the future with this fashion forward look by Alberta Ferretti.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star always looks on point, and this modern mini by August Getty is no exception.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Bow down to King T'Challa from Black Panther and his Off-white look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Good Place star nets a fashion win with this Julien MacDonald mini-dress.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The R&B duo showcases colorful styles.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The 13 Reasons Why star goes for a glamorous, gothic look from Giorgio Armani.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Who else but the Black Panther villain could make these DSQUARED2 pants look so fly?
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
If they're here, who's tending the bar at Sur?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Riverdale actress looks romantic in this little black dress by IZETA.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Love, Simon star goes for gold.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The grown-ish actress looks all grown up in this custom powder blue power suit by Tory Burch.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The It star looks positively preppy.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Thor: Ragnarok scene stealer rocks a red look by Rosie Assoulin.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star is receiving the Generation Award.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
The E! reality star stays true to her favorite color combination.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Riverdale actress looks ethereal in a Elisabetta Franchi dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 13 Reasons Why star slips on a vintage-inspired Jurassic Park tee.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Trailblazer Award winner wears custom ALBA.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Six star looks sleek in a Galvan jumpsuit.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The It actress steps out in Giorgio Armani.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star keeps it easy and breezy in a floral maxi dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The breakout star of A Wrinkle in Time opts for a youthful silhouette in this Viktor & Rolf number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The rapper suits up in Saint Laurent, while the singer paints the town red in a skin-baring silk look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Ingrid Goes West star looks knotty and nice in this bow print minidress by Elisabetta Franchi.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The 13 Reasons Why works an androgynous look by Thom Browne.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Ridiculousness star channels her inner Marilyn Monroe.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 13 Reasons Why star wears a splattered denim jacket.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Riverdale actress sparkles in Prada.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The 13 Reasons Why star leaves his character's signature leather jacket at home.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The men of jersey Shore: Family Reunion bring their signature swag.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Riverdale actress vamps it up in a romper.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Golden Barbie brings some sunshine to the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The grown-ish star is making fans green with envy.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The GLOW star goes mod in a Sandy Liang design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The rapper makes a political statement with his sweatshirt.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 13 Reasons Why actress is a vision in white.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The couple gets close for their close-up.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Stranger Things star looks all grown up.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Deadpool 2 actress takes a plunge in this sportswear-inspired number by Chloé.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Teen Mom OG star is all smiles after her recent arrest.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Black Panther star rocks athleisure wear and a brand new pair of kicks.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
The Black Mirror actress has fans seeing stripes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The grown-ish actress shimmers in a sequined jumpsuit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Stranger Things star wears a velvet jacket over his sheer shirt.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 13 Reasons Why steps out in a custom Markarian corseted dress.
