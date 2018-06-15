MONDAY, NOV. 12
Kick Off the 2018 World Cup By Checking Out the Hottest Players in the Tournament and Voting for Your Favorite Guy Now!

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 4:00 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo

GOALLLLLL!

2018's FIFA World Cup Russia is finally here! As soccer fans know this year's World Cup officially kicked off on June 14 in Russia with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. There will be 64 matches overall which means nonstop soccer fun, all day long. 

If you're a major soccer buff then you probably already know exactly which of the 32 teams is facing off against one another each day. You also probably know that there are three matches going on today and even more over the weekend.

If you're not exactly a soccer fan, or at least a fan of watching the sport on TV, you can still get in on the sports fun by checking out the top 20 athletes competing over the next few weeks below.

Be warned, when we say "top 20 athletes" we're not talking about their talent on the field, although each of these men are killer soccer stars. We're talking about their looks!

We've rounded up the 20 hottest soccer players from all over the world (well, from the countries competing this year) who are taking the field as a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, so get ready.

Whether you're a fan of their ball skills (it's a thing, don't laugh), or are simply hoping for a shirtless moment during one of the matches, these hotties will not disappoint. Their handsome faces, chiseled abs and the fact that they are playing in the biggest soccer tournament—that only happens every four years—makes them athletes to watch in our minds.

Plus, who doesn't like a little eye candy while watching sports? We know we do!

OK, now's the time to scroll through all the saucy images of these hot men from countries like Portugal—we're looking at you Cristiano Ronaldo—to the home team of Russia. There are a lot of lookers for you to focus on...when you're not watching the game of course, so get excited.

Make sure to cast your vote for the hottest World Cup player when you're done oohing and ahhing over these sexy guys as well. Oh, and you're welcome in advance for the seriously hot photos below!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Team: Portugal

Position: Forward

Age: 33

Sergio Ramos, Hot Soccer Players

Sergio Ramos

Team: Spain

Position: Defender

Age: 32

Harry Kane, World Cup Hotties

Harry Kane

Team: England

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Antoine Griezmann, World Cup Hotties

Antoine Griezmann

Team: France

Position: Forward

Age: 27

Mats Hummels, World Cup Hotties

Mats Hummels

Team: Germany

Position: Defender

Age: 29

Marco Asensio, World Cup Hotties

Marco Asensio

Team: Spain

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Keita Balde, World Cup Hotties

Keita Baldé

Team: Senegal

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Birkir Bjarnason, World Cup Hotties

Birkir Bjarnason

Team: Iceland

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

Gerard Pique, Hot Soccer Players

Gerard Piqué

Team: Spain

Position: Defender

Age: 31

Heung-Min Son, World Cup Hotties

Son Heung-min

Team: Korea Republic

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Kasper Schmeichel, World Cup Hotties

Kasper Schmeichel

Team: Denmark

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 31

Lucas Hernandez, World Cup Hotties

Lucas Hernández

Team: France

Position: Defender

Age: 22

Rurik Gislason, World Cup Hotties

Rúrik Gíslason

Team: Iceland

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

Soccer Butts, Neymar

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

Team: Brazil

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh, World Cup Hotties

Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh

Team: Iran

Position: Defender

Age: 27

Lionel Messi, World Cup Hotties

Lionel Messi

Team: Argentina

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Josh Risdon, World Cup Hotties

Josh Risdon

Team: Australia

Position: Defender

Age: 25

Achraf Hakimi, World Cup Hotties

Achraf Hakimi

Team: Morocco

Position: Defender

Age: 19

Alisson Becker, World Cup Hotties

Alisson Becker

Team: Brazil

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 25

Roman Zobnin, World Cup Hotties

Roman Zobnin

Team: Russia

Position: Midfielder

Age: 24

Hottest World Cup Players 2018
Which World Cup player do you think is the hottest?
25.0%
0.0%
12.5%
0.0%
0.0%
25.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
12.5%
0.0%
12.5%
0.0%
12.5%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%

