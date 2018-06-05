Warner Bros.
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 7:00 AM
Warner Bros.
Sandra Bullock's newest film Ocean's 8 is almost here!
The film, which follows Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) sister Debbie Ocean (Bullock) as she tries to pull off the greatest jewelry heist at the Met Gala, hits theaters this week (June 8) and we're almost a little too excited about it.
It's been three years since Bullock has had a movie in theaters—the last movie was 2015's Our Brand is Crisis—and that's far too long for fans of the Oscar-winning actress. The good news is that the Bullock box-office drought it almost over.
In fact, ahead of the 53-year-old actress's next movie release this Friday why not take a look back at the star's biggest and best movies roles to date? There have been a lot of extraordinary films in Bullock's past like Practical Magic with Nicole Kidman or Hope Floats with Harry Connick Jr. that we can't help but love. She won an Oscar for her role in The Blind Side and was nominated for another for Gravity, both of which were impressive films.
Plus, who can forget her comedy roles like Miss Congeniality and The Proposal? They're both full of laughs and love and we'll happily watch them over and over again for years to come. Not so surprisingly, these films are just the tip of the iceberg for Bullock who has more than 50 acting gigs to her name so far.
To relive her top 20 acting roles (sorry we had to narrow it down a little bit!) of all time keep reading. We're sure her work on Ocean's 8 will soon be added to this list, but for now these 20 films are forever in our hearts as Bullock's "best of the best" movies. Vote for your favorite below!
DreamWorks/Getty Images
In this 1999 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a free spirit who becomes the accidental travel partner to a flight-anxious writer (Ben Affleck) on their way to Savannah, Georgia.
Buena Vista/Getty Images
Bullock plays a lonely, love-seeking toll booth operator in this 1995 box office hit.
Warner Bros.
Bullock holds her own in this 1996 crime drama that features A-listers including Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey.
Article continues below
AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Bullock plays Birdee, a single mom who must follow her heart once she returns to her hometown following an embarrassing divorce, in this 1998 drama/romance. Not only was this a great role for Bullock on screen, but it was also the first film she was a producer on so it's a definitely memorable film.
Warner Bros. Pictures
In this 2002 romantic comedy, Bullock plays a witty environmental lawyer who clashes with an arrogant real estate tycoon (Hugh Grant) in order to save her childhood community center.
Warner Bros.
A young Sandra Bullock stars alongside Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone in this dystopian thriller where Taco Bell is the only restaurant in the world.
Article continues below
20th Century Fox
Bullock and Keanu Reeves work together to thwart a terrorist who threatens to blow up a bus full of passengers if the speed drops below 50 miles per hour.
DreamWorks Pictures
The actress lends her voice as Moses's sister in this biblical cartoon.
Warner Bros.
Bullock mixes love, sisterhood and witchcraft in this 1998 film. She portrays Sally Owens, a witch and sister to Nicole Kidman's Gillian Owens. She would do anything for her sister (even kill someone with magic) and is just looking for her one true love.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures
In this 2000 dramady Bullock plays an alcoholic newspaper columnist forced to enter rehab.
Castle Rock
Bullock is hilarious in one her most iconic roles, an FBI agent/beauty queen.
Lionsgate
The actress plays an upperclass wife of the DA (Brendan Fraser) in the 2004 best picture-winning drama about racial tension in LA.
Article continues below
Warner Bros. Pictures
Bullock reunites with actor Reeves for this epistolary tearjerker about a very special house.
Warner Independent Pictures
The actress plays the woman behind To Kill a Mockingbird in this Truman Capote biopic.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
In order to avoid deportation Bullock must cajole her hunky co-worker (Ryan Reynolds) into marriage in this 2009 box office smash.
Article continues below
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Bullock won the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Actress in this sports drama.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Bullock is phenomenal in this Best Picture nominated drama about a little boy dealing with the death of his father from the 9/11 attacks.
20th Century Fox
Bullock and Melissa McCarthy team up to take down a mobster in this hilarious flick.
Article continues below
YouTube
The actress is a one woman show for most of this heart pounding outer space thriller.
Universal Studios
Sweet Sandra voices the villain of the upcoming spin off of Despicable Me.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?