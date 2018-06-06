Carrie Underwood is set to perform (and up for four awards) so we're hoping to see her walk the carpet with her Nashville Predators husband Mike Fisher . Country royalty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw never seem to miss a major event so we can only imagine that they'll be at this year's show to prove once again how perfect they are together . Plus, could this show be Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton's first event since welcoming their twins in April of this year? We sure hope so!

The 2018 CMT Awards air tonight from Nashville and you know what that means...good music and even better country couples. In honor of the big show, we're giving you a little taste of what you can expect to see. In addition to enjoying Little Big Town host the show (and debut a new song) there will be plenty of lovey-dovey couples hitting the red carpet to watch out for.

No matter which country couple you love most they'll all be in Nashville rocking out (either on stage or in the audience), mingling with one another and taking home some of the night's top honors. Before the show, make sure to cast your vote for the hottest couple in country music below. Then, tune in for the show AKA the free concert at 5 p.m. on CMT.

Other couples to watch out for are the newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd as well as lovebirds like Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly .

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA Vince Gill and Amy Grant The country star wed the Christian music artist in 2000. They share a daughter, Corrina.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black The country star and his wife wed in 2005 and are parents to twp daughters and a son.

John Shearer/Getty Images Chris and Morgane Stapleton The "Traveller" singer and his favorite duet and songwriting partner wed in 2007. They have four children together after welcoming twins in April 2018.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook The Little Big Town members have been married since 2006 and are parents to son Elijah.

John Shearer/WireImage Charles Kelly and Cassie McConnell The Lady Antebellum musician and his wife, a music rep, wed in 2009 and share a son, Ward.

Instagram Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell The Lady Antebellum singer and her drummer husband have been married since 2012 and are parents to daughter Eisele and twin girls Betsy and Emory.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill With more than 20 years of marriage under their belts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill still look like they're newlyweds.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Married since 2005, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood continue to reign supreme as country music royalty, selling out concerts on their joint tour all over the world.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Even though Gwen Stefani is a pop/rock singer, once she began dating country legend Blake Shelton in 2015 she quickly acclimated to the country lifestyle. Plus, at every country event she remains Shelton's biggest fan.

Instagram Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher The "Cry Pretty" singer and her hockey player husband have been married since 2010 and share a son, Isaiah.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd might be new to the married country artist's club—they tied the knot in March 2018—but they've been one of the music industry's favorite couples for years now. It's probably due to their killer couple style and the sweet songs they've written for one another.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Shawna and Keifer Thompson The Thompson Square duo have been married since 1999 and share a son, Rigney.

John Shearer/WireImage Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Sweethearts since college, country heartthrob Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer have been through some high highs and low lows since tying the knot in 2006. But through it all, they've stuck together and become ultimate couple goals.

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM Eric and Katherine Church The "Springsteen" crooner married his wife Katherine, who is a music publisher, in 2008 and 10 years later they're still happily married with two boys named Boone and Tennessee.

Instagram Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt has been making women soon from the moment he came onto the country music scene, but sadly he's taken. The "Break Up in a Small Town" singer married the love of his life in 2017 and a year later he's still winning her over, again and again.

Mike Pont/WireImage Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley The "Celebrity" singer fell in love with the Father of the Bride actress back in 2001, and she walked down the aisle yet again two years later. They've been one of country's favorite couples ever since.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban The "Kiss A Girl" singer and his Oscar-winning wife have been married since 2006 and share two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

Instagram Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Whether it was proposing to his now-wife in her childhood home, or singing alongside her on his track "To June This Morning," Ruston Kelly's romance with Kacey Musgraves is easily on of the best in country music. The two got married in October 2017 and have been living the dream ever since.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins The "Die a Happy Man" singer and his wife Lauren get the award for longest in love: He met his future wife in first grade. The two wed in 2012 and share two daughters, Ada, and Willa.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans The "I Hate Love Songs" singer and her Australian singer-songwriter husband are quickly becoming one of country's hottest couples. They tied the knot in 2017 and have been making couples everywhere jealous of their love on every red carpet since.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole, Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel Date nights are double the fun for these two Florida Georgia Line crooners when their wives are by their sides.

