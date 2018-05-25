by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 25, 2018 8:53 AM
Shawn Mendes self-titled album is finally here!
The Canadian singer dropped his third studio album today and fans already love every minute of it. From the two tracks Mendes released back in March—remember "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan?"—to all the tracks we didn't know would be on the album, every song is wonderful.
If you're a fan of artists teaming up then you should check out "Youth" which features Khalid or "Like to Be You" which has Julia Michaels singing on it. Otherwise the rest of the 14 songs are all Mendes and that's just fine by us.
The 19-year-old singer has had massive success with his past two records (both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart) and based on fans' reception so far this album is sure to do the same. With Mendes' sophomore album Illuminate going double platinum in the U.S. we can only imagine how popular this album will be…especially since there's been a two-year wait for its release.
Now it's up to you…what do you think of this album? Vote for your favorite song off the "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" singer's brand new record now. It's hard to pick just one since that are all unique and successes in their own right, but you can only choose one...so make it count!
Ellie Kemper Said Making This The Office Video With Mindy Kaling Was One of the Best Days of Her Life
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?