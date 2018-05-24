1. Lizzie McGuire:

It's been 14 years since fans said goodbye to Lizzie McGuire, and even though Hilary has continued to act, it's just not the same. We need her back as Lizzie. She might've been messy, but she had great friends, odd parents and loved to sing into a hairbrush. Plus, her style was so great!

2. Even Stevens:

Dare we say that Even Stevens was the best brother-sister series to ever grace the Disney Channel? Yep, we said it! There were only three seasons of this fan-favorite and it was not enough. The hilarious situations that the Stevens family, mainly Ren (Christy Carlson Romano) and Louis (Shia LaBeouf), got into on a regular basis made us love not only this family, but our own siblings even more. Oh, and who could forget Beans (Steven Anthony Lawrence)? Great name and totally weird kid to match.

3. Wizards of Waverly Place:

Even though it hasn't even been a decade since Wizards of Waverly Place ended, we'd watch a reboot tomorrow if it was possible. The series followed a wizard family and their magical misadventures, and it was made even more charming by the sibling dynamic between Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin). Plus, we can't help but wonder what their restaurant would be like nowadays.