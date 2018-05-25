MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

Celebrate Memorial Day With Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics From Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 25, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Instagram

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer which means...it's bathing suit time!

With Memorial Day (May 28) just days away and the long weekend starting today you're going to need some style inspiration ASAP. Luckily, we've got you covered and it's all thanks to some of our favorite celebrities and their fabulous bikini snaps. Stars like Kristin Cavallari recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico and both her vacation destination and slew of bikinis she donned are actual vacation goals.

Kourtney Kardashian is always on a trip these days and each one of them features at least one clothing item we'd like to covet. When stars go on vacation or get in the summer mood they break out their best bathing suit and when they show them off we instantly wish we were also on some tropical island. The good news is that even if you're not going away this holiday weekend you can get into the summer feeling by checking out these celebs and their killer beach/vacation style. Trust us you'll have both wardrobe envy and serious case of wanderlust once you see these bikini pics!

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece earlier this month while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!

Olivia Culpo, Bathing Suit, Pineapple

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini, Mexico

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.

Article continues below

Poppy Delevingne, Bathing Suit, Vacation

Instagram

Poppy Delevingne

"✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted. 

Jasmine Tookes, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town this month and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!

Shay Mitchell, Vacation, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration as the summer quickly approaches. 

Article continues below

Carrie Undewood, Bathing Suit, Pool

Instagram

Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last week and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!

Priyanka Chopra, Bathing Suit, Sun

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.

Article continues below

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Bathing Suit, Shawn Booth

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus. 

Molly Sims, Bathing Suit

Instagram

Molly Sims

The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.

Lauren Conrad, Baby Liam, Beach

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

If you're a mamma we highly recommend taking notes from Lauren Conrad with your Memorial Day plans. Break out your cutest suit—like the fun green stripped one Conrad is wearing—and have a beach day with your little ones.

Article continues below

Now that you are officially a bikini state of mind, vote for which celebrity's bathing suit style best suits (get it?) your personality. Who is your summer suit inspiration? Vote now!

Memorial Day Bikini Inspiration
Which celebrity's bathing suit style do you want to recreate this Memorial Day?
13.3%
6.7%
13.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
6.7%
20.0%
13.3%
0.0%
0.0%
26.7%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Bikinis , Vacation , Kristin Cavallari , Kourtney Kardashian , Priyanka Chopra
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley Is Aluminum Foil-Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

BTS, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Scares BTS With a Little Help From a "Fangirl"

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Authorities in New York City

Shawn Mendes

Inside Shawn Mendes' Scandal-Free Journey From Vine Star to Pop Music Standout

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

From Punk'd Playboy to the Four Million Dollar Man: The Reinvention of Ashton Kutcher

Arrested Development, Jason Bateman

They Didn't Mean It Like That: Actors Defending Other Actors and the Dumb Things They Say While Doing It

Adam Levine, Carpool Karaoke

Adam Levine Takes On Carpool Karaoke and Causes a Traffic Hazard

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.