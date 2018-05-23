In case you missed it, Ashley Iaconetti (AKA Ashley I.) and Jared Haibon are officially an item! The longtime best friends and short-lived Bachelor in Paradise couple (they went on one date) have finally begun dating and it's about time.

As Bachelor Nation prepares to dive into Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette on Monday (May 28), we're happy to be a little sidetracked by another love story. Sure, we are still going to tune in next week to watch Kufrin "do the damn thing," but for now we're all in on Iaconetti and Haibon's romance.

In fact, we've been rooting for this couple way before they were publicly dating. Even though they just came out as a couple they are already our favorite duo from the dating franchise. Even though they didn't find love on screen, we do have TV to thank for this amazing couple so, yay for reality TV!