Tonight is the night…the winner of The Voice will be revealed! After months of fierce competition, there are only four contestants who remain. Who do you think will win season 14?

On Monday, the final four artists—Brynn Cartelli, Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker and Britton Buchanan—sang for the title of this season's greatest voice. Each one performed a cover song as usual, a duet with their coach and debuted their original single.

Through each performance it was clear that these artists can sing. What's not exactly clear is which singer will actually win the title, money and record deal. Sure, there are some people who love Alicia Keys, so they probably voted for Buchanan. For all you Kelly Clarkson fans voting Cartelli seems like a no-brainer. But, what about team Blake Shelton? He has two ladies fighting for the top spot and therefore his fan base could have split results.