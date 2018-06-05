Carrie Bradshaw is iconic. She's known for her relationship advice, shoe collection, fierce friendships and of course her roller coaster dating life.

Over six seasons Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) dated nearly 30 men—more like 28...that we can recall—and each one had their pros and cons. 20 years later—yes, it's Sex and the City's 20th anniversary—we're still wondering who the show's leading lady should've actually ended up with.

While it technically could've been any one of the 28 suitors, which included Patrick Casey (Richard Joseph Paul) the recovering alcoholic, or twenty-something Sam (Timothy Olyphant) AKA the good kisser who didn't have coffee filters, there are only four men that really had a chance at Bradshaw's heart. If you loved SATC as much as we did then you know exactly which hunky characters we're talking about.