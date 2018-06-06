8. The Virgin Mary statue:

After Miranda's housekeeper Magda (Lynn Cohen) finds her vibrator in her secret top drawer she switches things up. When Miranda goes to get her vibrator again, she finds a statue of the Virgin Mary in its place. It's too funny.

9. Sex with a fireman:

Samantha has slept with all kinds of men, so a fireman isn't that big of a surprise. The embarrassing way she was left after having sex with a fireman however was pretty iconic and so unlike her. She gets left alone at the fire station, naked, after she puts on a firefighter uniform—sans bra—and is forced to strip so the actual firefighters can go save people. It's humiliating and people walk by once the truck leaves so she is exposed fully...yikes!

10. Harry sleeps with Charlotte:

Harry (Evan Handler) and Charlotte hooking up was so out of character which is why it's on this list. He was hairy, sweaty and so not her type which at first threw us off. Obviously, in the end they are a match made in heaven and we fully support their romance but, in the beginning, we were a little confused by this couple to say the least.