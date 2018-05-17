Say it ain't so!

During the annual upfront presentation this week in New York City, The CW saddened some fans when they announced that three beloved shows would be getting picked up…but for their farewell seasons. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, created by and starring Rachel Bloom, will have its fourth and final season beginning this fall.

Jane the Virgin and iZombie will also be getting one last season this TV cycle. For Jane the Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni and more, the last ride will begin midseason and will mark its fifth season overall. iZombie, which stars Rose McIver—and is all about a medical student who is actually a zombie—will also kick off its fifth and final season when midseason shows begin AKA in 2019.