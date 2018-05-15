With the royal wedding just days away, all eyes are on England and the bride and groom! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot this Saturday and we can barely contain our excitement.

We all know that the love between Markle and her future husband Harry will be the main focus of the day, but what about the celebrity guests? There have been a lot of rumors about which stars are on the guest list and we're equally as excited to see who shows up and what they wear.

Markle's BFF Priyanka Chopra, who has teased her possible attendance while giving her bestie a lot of love in the press over the past few months, is sure to stun when she arrives. It's also been reported that all five Spice Girls might show up to Saturday's big ceremony.