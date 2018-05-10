Legends like Eminem with his Revival Tour (beginning June 30) and Shania Twain with her NOW Tour (which kicked off this month) will be impressing fans throughout the summer. HAIM and the Foo Fighters will continue their tours this summer. Plus, Britney Spears is playing select dates in North America as a part of her Piece of Me Tour and we're not worthy.

Oh, and don't think we forgot that Queen Bey AKA Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road this summer as well! Their On the Run II Tour begins June 25 in Cleveland and we're not ready for all the awesomeness that's sure to follow.

These celebrities are only the beginning when it comes to the killer summer concert lineup that's taking over North America this year. Whether your into country, pop, hip hop or rock, there's definitely a tour out there for you!

Vote for the singer or band that you're most excited to see in concert this summer below. Don't forget to get your tickets…assuming you don't already have them.