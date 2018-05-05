It's time to sing "Happy Birthday" because the one and only Adele is officially 30!

Today is the British singer's birthday and what better way to celebrate than to have a laugh with the "Hello" singer? Over the years Adele has won over her fans with her amazing voice, but that's not all we love about her.

Sure, her records are ah-mazing, but she is also a hilarious Instagram star. Some celebrities use Instagram to document their lives, which Adele also does, but she is more likely to post a LOL moment that shows she's just like us. Her funny posts and killer vocal abilities are the biggest reasons we can't get enough of her.

Since we're not getting a new album today—that would've been awesome though, right?—we've been scrolling her Instagram instead. Join us in celebrating Adele turning the big 3-0 by reliving all of her funniest social media moments below.

Trust us, laughing at the Grammy and Oscar winner's funny pictures are almost as good as listening to her perform live. The good news is that you can blast your favorite Adele record out loud while scrolling through this post. It's a win-win!