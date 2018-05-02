It's true...E! True Hollywood Story is coming back!

This week E! announced that the documentary series is heading back to the network with all-new episodes. The show began back in 1996 and now current pop culture icons, events and movements are going to get the True Hollywood Story treatment. So which celebrities and major pop culture moments are so massive and influential they need to be dissected THS style? We've gotten a few suggestions...

Some fans on social are saying that we should shed some light on the cast of Glee and the lives of the stars after the hit Fox show wrapped. Others are suggesting we focus on the #MeToo movement. Both of which sound like great investigative pieces.