Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 2 Now

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

Don't discount the Amazons!

The first round of the People's Choice Awards' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended this morning, and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is leading the pack with 19.8 percent of the votes. Along with Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), she is just one of nine DC Entertainment characters to make it to the second round, compared to 26 from Marvel Studios.

Thirty-five characters made the cut—slightly more than planned. The bottom three—Black Canary (Katie Cassidy), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper)—tied with 0.26 percent of the votes, meaning they barely made it to the next phase of the tournament. So if you're a fan of that particular trio, now is the time to make your voice heard.

Voting for Round 2 will remain open until Thursday, May 3, at 5 a.m. PT.

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Round 2
Pick your favorite superhero:
0.1
0.5
0.8
0.0
4.0
1.7
10.7
0.3
0.5
6.7
0.4
7.1
1.3
0.8
0.8
0.5
11.9
2.0
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.3
0.7
0.4
0.9
3.1
2.9
0.5
1.5
1.7
14.3
2.4
2.1
17.9

