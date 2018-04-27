by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:58 PM
Pictures are forever!
Lots of celebrities have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career. Thankfully, Melissa McCarthy brought it to our attention that today is Old Headshot Day on social media and we're not sure we were ready to laugh this hard on a Friday. The good news is that Melissa isn't the only star who has shared headshots that should be framed and shown off for years to come.
Reese Witherspoon got in on the headshot action in the afternoon and revealed that, yes, she has always been adorable. In fact, her old headshot includes a parasol, overalls, a high pony and her million dollar smile. Check out some of the greatest celebrity headshots in honor of this random, yet amazing holiday below. Let us know which star you think really nailed their headshot all those years ago!
Serving Prince George looks since ‘95... am I a royal now?? #firstheadshot
A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on
Ok I’m joining in! #firstheadshot #nationalheadshotday #headshots 😂😂
A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on
#oldheadshotsday - I still use this one for action auditions pic.twitter.com/Owm7KdZa0W— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 27, 2018
This was 10 years and 4 days ago 🤭 #oldheadshotsday pic.twitter.com/vOOpuHR9zY— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) April 27, 2018
#oldheadshotday— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 27, 2018
So. Much. Gel. pic.twitter.com/nnHwdVZUtM
I triple dog dare you to find a more 90's collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU— Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018
Vote for the best celebrity throwback headshot below.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!