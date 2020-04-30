The E! People's Choice Awards Sets Their Official 2020 Ceremony Date

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Your favorite award show that is for the people, by the people has officially set its 2020 date.

Today, the E! People's Choice Awards announced that they will be airing their 2020 ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will feature plenty of amazing categories to vote in, including honors to celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture. The show will bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who've inspired us throughout the year.

Last year's People's Choice Awards was a must-see event, with 4.6 million viewers tuning in on linear while the buzz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram made the PCAs the #1 most social telecast of the night.

With last year's show including moments like Jennifer Aniston accepting the People's Icon award, Kevin Hart in his first public appearance following his car accident when he received the Comedy Act of 2019 trophy and Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara giving stellar live performances, you won't want to miss what goes down this year, too.

Read

FBF! Watch the Entire 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Just 5 Minutes!

The best part? You can decide what some of the show's biggest moments are, as your votes determine which actors, musicians, social stars and more go home with awards.

Be sure to mark your calendars and tell your friends so when voting opens up later this fall, you can show your favorite celebrities how strong their fanbase is.

Until then, take a look back at last year's star-studded red carpet!

Zendaya, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Zendaya

The Euphoria actress knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels sown onto her dress to her chic top-knot, she's slaying the carpet from head-to-toe.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tamera Mowry-Housley

One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.

Storm Reid, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Storm Reid

The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.

Article continues below

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelsea Ballerini

The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.

Khloé Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Khloe Kardashian

The amount of fashion that The Reality Star of 2019 brought to the red carpet was literally sheer madness.

Dorit Kemsley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Dorit Kemsley

Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet. She stuns in a heart-adorned dress by Versace.

Article continues below

Joseph David-Jones, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Joseph David-Jones

The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Gwen Stefani

It's the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon recipient herself! She's looking like a vision in white, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the message "fashion icon" written on the train.

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kourtney Kardashian

Leave your basic suits at home. The mom of three stunned in a sparkling two-piece suit set by Naeem Kham.

Article continues below

Loni Love, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Loni Love

The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored sequins wrap dress.

Sarah Hyland, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Sarah Hyland

Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi that features statement-making jewels.

Hannah Brown, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hannah Brown

A lady in red! The former Bachelorette star bares her toned abs on the red carpet with her daring cut-out gown.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned in a vintage snakeskin Versace gown.

Katherine McNamara, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Katherine McNamara

Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tyler Cameron

The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.

Article continues below

Hunter King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hunter King

Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress goes bold for the 2019 PCAs with her fire-engine red blazer dress.

Nina Parker, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Nina Parker

E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.

Rickey Thompson, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rickey Thompson

"I just wanted to pop up here and show y'all how I'm doing!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy with his emerald suit.

Article continues below

Adrienne Houghton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Adrienne Houghton

The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.

Yuna, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Yuna

The 32-year-old singer razzle-dazzles at the awards ceremony with her crimson-colored sequins pant suit.

Jeannie Mai, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jeannie Mai

The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.

Article continues below

Brittany Snow, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design by Temperley London is proof!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2020 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , E! Shows , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.