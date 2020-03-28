If there is one person in Pawnee who is prepped for a situation like coronavirus, it would be Ron Swanson.

As we work from home, we inevitably find ourselves throwing on a TV show during our lunch breaks for a perfect pick-me-up, and one of our definite hilarious go-to's is Parks and Recreation.

While re-watching the series for the millionth time, it's easy to imagine how Ron would handle this pandemic, including likely retreating to his cabin and living a life completely off the grid (however, still with bacon).

His independent nature, aloofness and self-reliance was always funny on the show, but now we find ourselves wanting to channel those traits ourselves as we socially distance from the world.

In honor of the nature-loving, grumpy character, we've rounded up some of his best moments from the series that turn out to be pretty sage advice during these times.

The best part? Once NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, launches in April, you can catch all of his best Parks and Recreation episodes, which really are all of them.