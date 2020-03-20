It's officially the start of spring, which means it's time for all the Aries to shine!

We've officially left Pisces season in the past so the passionate fire sign of Aries can take center stage, including many of our favorite celebrities.

Today, we're celebrating the stars who share this sun sign!

For any fan of astrology, it'll be unsurprising to find that so many of our most notable celebrities subscribe to the same horoscopes, as Aries are known for their ambition and boldness, two traits essential for any kind of artist.

Aries are described as being relentless, confident and motivated, which are all ingredients to breaking in as an actor, musician or any kind of public figure.

So, who are some of our favorite stars who fall under the sun sign?

You've got actors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson on the list. There's also quite a few comedians, from Conan O'Brien to Chris D'Elia who make us laugh.

There are also some iconic musicians, such as Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey, proving that Aries know how to build an empire.