Happy International Women's Day!

Today, all across the world, we are celebrating the contributions of women in history and in the fight for equality.

From Hollywood to Washington D.C., there are plenty of women we've seen shatter the glass ceiling to advocate for women's rights and progress in fields like politics, entertainment, literature and more.

We're taking the day to highlight just a few of the many women who are making a huge impact.

From those who have made a wave in government, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, to those who are advocating for human rights, like Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, there are plenty of women making sure that their voices are heard in government.

There are also women who are increasing representation on screen and behind the camera in pop culture, such as Hunter Schafer on Euphoria or Ava DuVernay as a director.